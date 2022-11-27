Dubai Ruler unveils new desert reserve and 100km trekking path

Dubai has unveiled a 100km-long trekking path to unlock more of the desert landscape to visitors.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited the newly-created site south of the city.

"We have the most beautiful city in the world and our next goal is to make the countryside and wilderness of Dubai among the most enjoyable and beautiful," he wrote on Twitter.

The path and the desert reserve around it takes in areas areas such as Lusaili, Lehbab, Al Marram, Al Faqaa, Al Aweer and others, he said.

تطوير أرياف وبراري دبي يشمل مسار سياحي بطول ١٠٠ كم الأول من نوعه في المنطقة .. ومحميات طبيعية .. ومحطات للرياضات الصحراوية .. ومبادرات تنموية تخدم أبناء هذه المناطق .. سيتم توفير تجربة سياحية مختلفة وجديدة في أرياف وبراري دبي .. والقادم أجمل وأمتع .. pic.twitter.com/a3QU9K7su7 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 27, 2022

"The development of the countryside and wilderness of Dubai includes a 100km tourist path, the first of its kind in the region, natural reserves, stations for desert sports, and development initiatives that serve the people of these areas," he said.

"A different and new tourism experience will be provided in the countryside and wilderness of Dubai."