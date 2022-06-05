61 winners share Dh2m prize in Mahzooz draw

Sixty-one lucky winners shared Dh2 million in prize money from the Mahzooz draw.

They each secured Dh32,786 for matching four out of five winning numbers to claim second prize in the weekly grand draw.

There were also three winners of the raffle draw who won Dh100,000 each.

The top prize of Dh10m ($2.7m) has yet to be won, with players having their next chance to scoop the jackpot on Saturday, June 11.

People can take part by registering at www.mahzooz.ae. Players buy a bottle of water for Dh35 to secure a ticket for the draw.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated to those in need.

More than 2,000 people entered the 79th weekly live draw, with Dh3.1 million in prize money given away.

Mahzooz means fortunate or lucky in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw that gives participants the chance to win top prizes every week.

Previous winners have included a car park attendant and a cook, both of whom said the prize money transformed their lives.

A cook from India’s Rajasthan state, who earned just Dh3,000 a month, won the Dh10 million jackpot in March. He said the money would ensure a better future for his family.

The car park worker who won Dh100,000 in April planned to spend the money on his mother’s eye operation and to pay education fees for his children.

The weekly draw places millions of dirhams on offer every week and is operated by Ewings, a technology management company headquartered in the UAE.