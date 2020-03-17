Emirates Post goes 'contact-free' to reduce spread of Covid-19

Mail carriers will be dropping parcels on the doorstep to limit human interaction during the Covid-19 outbreak. Pawan Singh / The National

Emirates Post mail carriers will now place parcels on the doorstep as part of a contact-free delivery service to limit the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Any trace of the virus is unlikely to linger on parcels and letters but Emirates Post has asked mail carriers to limit person-to-person contact during deliveries.

Recipients will confirm their identity with ID details instead of a signature, reported state news-agency Wam.

Covid-19 is spread through person-to-person contact and contamination through a parcel or letter is extremely unlikely.

Nonetheless, Emirates Post is currently disinfecting all shipments at sorting centres as a precautionary measure.

Additionally, the company is working to limit interruptions of postal services caused by changes to international flight schedules.

“With the reduction of flight schedules and cancellations of flights globally, as well as the protocols in place in the country of origin and the final destination of the shipment, there may be a delay in transit times and in the processing and delivery of shipments during this period," the Emirates Post said in a statement.

The postal service has increased its processing of e-commerce parcel delivery to meet the high number of online orders placed by UAE residents at this time.

Customers should use online services for PO Box renewals and new subscriptions. The extended deadline for renewals is 31st March.

Customer Happiness Centres are open with regular hours for now.

The health of staff and customers is a priority, said Abdulla Al Ashram, the chief executive of Emirates Post.

"We’re working with the relevant government authorities to contain the spread of Covid-19 and are committed to working together to protect the communities that make up this great nation,” said Mr Al Ashram in a statement.

“We stand united in our fight against the transmission of this virus and will take the necessary steps to ensure our customers and our staff are well protected.”