Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,127 new cases and 2,094 recoveries

The UAE recorded 2,127 new coronavirus cases and 2,094 recoveries in the latest 24-hour reporting period, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Tuesday.

The country has reported 601,950 cases and 581,139 recoveries since the beginning of the outbreak.

Fatalities now stand at 1,734, after four patients died during the 24-hour reporting period.

The Emirates carried out 229,143 coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours and has performed more than 53.5 million since the first case was reported on January 29 last year.

Health officials said 13.8 million vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi's new Covid-19 green pass system went live at public venues across the capital.

The safety measures require people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn – the UAE's test and tracing app – to gain entry to places such as parks, beaches, malls, hotels, and large supermarkets.

Gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes will also require proof for entry.

A negative PCR result is required to obtain a green pass.

But its duration will be dependent on whether the person has been vaccinated, and for how long.

Anyone who received their second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier will maintain green status for 30 days after a negative PCR test.

Those who received their second dose less than 28 days earlier will remain green for 14 days, following a negative test.

Anyone who has received their first dose and is waiting for an appointment for their second will keep their green status for seven days, following a negative test.

Those who are not vaccinated at all will keep the green status for three days after a negative Covid-19 test.