Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,988 new cases and 1,922 recoveries

Six patients died in the 24-hour reporting period

The UAE reported 1,988 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,922 recoveries on Wednesday.

A further six patients with underlying health conditions died in the past 24 hours.

There have been 618,148 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 597,008 recoveries and 1,773 deaths in the country to date.

The latest infections were identified after 249,333 tests were carried out across the Emirates.

Authorities have conducted more than 55.8 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 19,367 active cases.

More than 14.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given to the public since a nationwide inoculation drive was launched in December.

Coronavirus outbreak

epa09261888 Two 'Guardians', operators in charge of supervising the behavior of tourists, observe tourist activities at the Campagnile in San Marco Square, in Venice, Italy, 11 June 2021, as they return to service in the most crowded areas of the famous tourist destination. The 'Guardians' shall support visitors in the city by informing them - by illustrative material and in several foreign languages - on the best practices to respect and protect Venice. In case of tourists behaving improperly or when necessary, they will report them to the local police and to a smart control room. On busy days, such as weekends, up to a dozen 'Guardians' will ensure vigilance. EPA/ANDREA MEROLALatest updates

Covishield vaccine accepted for travel to Dubai for UAE residents returning from India

Dubai opens one of the world's largest in-house airport PCR test labs

On Tuesday, Dubai opened one of the world’s largest in-house airport laboratories for processing Covid-19 RT PCR tests at Dubai International Airport as it looks to accommodate and accelerate the safe reintroduction of international travel.

The lab, a result of co-operation between Dubai Airports, Dubai Health Authority and lab operator Pure Health, can process 100,000 samples a day and provide results in only a few hours, Dubai Airports said.

On Wednesday, Dubai resumed flights to India after a two-month hiatus. The emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced updated guidelines that opened up travel from India to the emirate with strict safety measures in place.

Flights from India were suspended for most travellers on April 25 after Covid-19 case numbers in South Asia soared.

Updated: June 23, 2021 02:22 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Denmark is one of six countries to be added to the Abu Dhabi Green List. Nick Karvinous / Unsplash 

Abu Dhabi Green List: six new countries added, two removed

Travel
Doctors attending Arab Health 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre said booster shots were likely to offer long-term protection against Covid-19. Antonie Robertson / The National

Sinopharm vaccine plus one Pfizer booster shot offers 'very strong' Covid-19 protection

Health
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a mask ahead of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. Reuters

Angela Merkel receives Moderna as second shot after AstraZeneca first dose

Europe
epa09294641 Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto arrives at a news conference after a meeting with local municipalities working group hosted by the government in Tokyo, Japan, 23 June 2021, on the day to mark one month to go until the opening of the Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) outbreak.

No alcohol, no autographs: Tokyo unveils fan rules for Olympics

Sport
A shop worker and a supplier wear masks as protection against Covid-19, in Bengaluru, Karnataka state, India. Concerns have been raised about the new Delta Plus variant. Bloomberg

India declares new 'Delta Plus' variant of concern as Covid-19 vaccine drive falters

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read