Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,988 new cases and 1,922 recoveries

The UAE reported 1,988 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,922 recoveries on Wednesday.

A further six patients with underlying health conditions died in the past 24 hours.

There have been 618,148 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 597,008 recoveries and 1,773 deaths in the country to date.

The latest infections were identified after 249,333 tests were carried out across the Emirates.

Authorities have conducted more than 55.8 million tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 19,367 active cases.

More than 14.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given to the public since a nationwide inoculation drive was launched in December.

On Tuesday, Dubai opened one of the world’s largest in-house airport laboratories for processing Covid-19 RT PCR tests at Dubai International Airport as it looks to accommodate and accelerate the safe reintroduction of international travel.

The lab, a result of co-operation between Dubai Airports, Dubai Health Authority and lab operator Pure Health, can process 100,000 samples a day and provide results in only a few hours, Dubai Airports said.

On Wednesday, Dubai resumed flights to India after a two-month hiatus. The emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced updated guidelines that opened up travel from India to the emirate with strict safety measures in place.

Flights from India were suspended for most travellers on April 25 after Covid-19 case numbers in South Asia soared.