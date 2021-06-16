Coronavirus: UAE records 2,011 new infections

The UAE reported 2,001 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

This brings the total amount of cases recorded since the pandemic began to 603,961

A further 1,976 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 583,115. Four more patients died, taking the death toll to 1,738

The number of active cases in the UAE stands at 19,108

The figures came after another 227,684 tests were carried out. Widespread testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have been integral to the UAE's curbing of the pandemic.

Authorities have administered close to 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses. This represents a rate of 141.19 doses per 100 people.

Meanwhile, UAE authorities on Tuesday said new mutant strains of Covid-19 pose a high risk to society, particularly unvaccinated people.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokeswoman for the state health sector, said those who had not yet been inoculated were at high risk of contracting the virus. She urged all residents to book vaccination appointments.

It came on the same day that Abu Dhabi's new Covid-19 green pass system went live at public venues across the capital.

The safety measures require people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn – the UAE's test and tracing app – to gain entry to places such as parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.