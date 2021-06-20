Coronavirus: UAE records 1,850 new cases

Five more patients died of Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 1,757

The UAE recorded 1,850 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 612,029.

Another 1,826 people recovered from the virus, taking the total to 591,061.

Sotrovimab, an antibody treatment, can prevent extreme illness and death in 85 per cent of early treatment cases and can work on all known variations. Picture: SuppliedSotrovimab: how the UAE's new drug to treat Covid-19 works

Mixing vaccines: does it offer better immunity against Covid-19 strains and what are the side effects?

Five more patients died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,757.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 266,926 tests, and the number of active cases in the UAE now stands at 19,211.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have been key to the country's strategy to combat the pandemic.

More than 14.40 million vaccine doses have been administered.

Strict guidelines have also been laid down by authorities.

Abu Dhabi has introduced a green pass system through the Al Hosn smartphone app to gain access to malls and other places.

But the system has been temporarily suspended to resolve technical issues with the app.

