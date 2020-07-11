Coronavirus: UAE mask manufacturer to go global to limit spread of pandemic

UAE-HEALTH-VIRUS A mother and daughter, wearing protective gloves and face masks, walk together in the Emirate city of Dubai on March 31, 2020, after the country imposed a sweeping crackdown to contain the virus. AFP / KARIM SAHIB (KARIM SAHIB)

Protective masks manufactured in the UAE could soon be exported to help other nations slow the spread of Covid-19.

The country’s first N95 mask manufacturing facility in Al Ain has secured sufficient orders within the country until the end of the year.

The unit has an annual capacity of more than 30 million masks and has supplied healthcare and emergency response teams across the Emirates.

“We are aware that access to PPE (personal protection equipment) is one of the biggest challenges facing countries and international organisations in their efforts to limit the spread of the Covid-19,” said Ismail Ali Abdulla, chief executive of Strata Manufacturing, part of Abu Dhabi based Mubadala Investment Company.

He said a partnership with Honeywell helped set up the first production line for N95 masks in the Gulf region.

The unit can produce 90,000 units per day and this has reduced the need for the protective kits to be imported from overseas.

“Our focus is on meeting local demand initially and supporting the UAE government’s efforts,” he told Wam news agency.

The company is assessing international demand with a goal of producing an additional quantity to support the global fight against Covid-19.

Producing N95 masks locally cuts costs on shipping, warehouse storage, transport and tariffs incurred during import.

The initiative was part of Mubadala's WeAreDedicated campaign to encourage companies to step up and address the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

The masks have been certified as per international and local standards.

“By utilising our manufacturing expertise, we are in a position join this fight and address a growing domestic demand for PPE,” he said.

“We are confident that by working together, we will collectively emerge as a stronger and more resilient community.”

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

