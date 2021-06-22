Coffee helps cut liver disease risk but too much is unhealthy, say experts

Drinking coffee drastically reduces the risk of developing chronic liver disease, one of the largest studies of its kind has shown.

Moderate consumption is widely believed to confer a range of health benefits, including lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Researchers at the universities of Edinburgh and Southampton have now discovered that drinking any kind of coffee could help reduce the possibility of developing chronic liver disease, compared to not drinking coffee at all.

The study also said the benefits peaked at three to four cups a day.

High doses of caffeine may have unpleasant and even dangerous side effects Dr Afshan Zulfiqar, Aster Clinic

“Coffee is widely accessible and the benefits we see from our study may mean it could offer a potential preventative treatment for chronic liver disease,” said the lead author of the report, Dr Oliver Kennedy, from the University of Southampton.

“This would be especially valuable in countries with lower income and worse access to healthcare and where the burden of chronic liver disease is highest.”

The research also provided good news for lovers of instant coffee, which was found to be effective at cutting the risk of chronic liver disease, though the antioxidants found in fresh ground coffee had a stronger effect.

The study, which is published in the medical journal BMC Public Health, observed almost 500,000 participants over an average of 10.7 years.

In comparison to non-coffee drinkers, coffee drinkers had a 21 per cent reduced risk of chronic liver disease, a 20 per cent reduced risk of chronic or fatty liver disease, and a 49 per cent reduced risk of death from chronic liver disease.

Drinking a moderate amount of coffee each day can be good for your health. Peyman Rashid Al Awadhi

Seventy-eight per cent (384,818) of those who took part in the study consumed ground or instant caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee, while 22 per cent (109,767) did not drink any type of coffee whatsoever.

During the course of the study, there were 3,600 cases of chronic liver disease, with 301 deaths.

There were also 5,439 cases of chronic liver disease or steatosis, which is a build of up fat in the liver.

There were 184 cases of hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

Risks of drinking too much coffee

While the study was music to the ears of coffee lovers, doctors have warned about the risk posed by drinking too much.

“High doses of caffeine may have unpleasant and even dangerous side effects,” said Dr Afshan Zulfiqar of Aster Clinic, Ajman.

“Higher doses can cause psychological as well as physiological dependence and withdrawal symptoms.

“It can even cause irritability, headache, anxiety, agitation, ringing in the ears, high blood pressure, fast and irregular heartbeats and increased urination.”

She said caffeine is perfectly safe when consumed in moderate amounts of around two-to-three cups (50-100mg) a day.

Dr Zulfiqar estimated a lethal dose of caffeine would be 10g per day.

While caffeine has a reputation for keeping us awake at night, Dr Zulfiqar said moderate amounts should not have an impact on our sleep, providing the last cup is in the afternoon.

“Caffeine can help you stay awake during the daytime, but it may negatively impact your sleep quality and quantity at night,” she said.

“The best way to avoid this is to limit coffee intake until afternoon. The last cup should be around six to seven hours before going to sleep.”

She also warned the health benefits of drinking coffee would be significantly reduced once milk, sugar and whipped cream were added to the drink.

For non-coffee drinkers there were still a number of ways the risks of liver disease could be cut, said Dr Zulfiqar.

“You should drink alcohol in moderation,” she said.

“High-risk drinking is anything more than eight drinks per week for women and 15 for men.

“You should also maintain a healthy weight as obesity can also result in fatty liver disease.”