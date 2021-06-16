Abu Dhabi trials use of handheld scanners to detect potential Covid-19 symptoms for drivers

Anyone identified as potentially infected will be required to take a free PCR test within 24 hours

Abu Dhabi is trialling the use of handheld scanners to test drivers for signs of Covid-19.

Authorities are testing new hi-tech scanning technology for use at entry points to the emirate and at public places in the capital.

The devices will be tested in several areas, including Yas Island and specific entry and exit points in Mussaffah.

A video released on social media by Abu Dhabi Media Office demonstrated how the new screening system will work.

Drivers are shown being checked using a mobile phone while remaining in their cars.

People will be permitted to enter if the scanner indicates that they are healthy.

Authorities have not revealed any details about how the new devices work, but temperature screening is already in use at many venues.

Results from the new advanced scanners are immediate, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Abu Dhabi is to trial scanning technology as part of efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19. Abu Dhabi Media Office
If someone is identified as potentially infected they will be required to take a free PCR test within 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a system went live in Abu Dhabi that requires people to prove that they are vaccinated and have recently been screened for Covid-19.

The green pass system requires people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn, the UAE's test and tracing app, to enter parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.

The app is also needed to access gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes.

The decision to introduce the scanning technology in Mussaffah came after officials launched an extensive vaccination and testing drive in the area last Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the scheme, which will be gradually implemented in specific areas of Mussaffah without causing disruption to commercial activities.

