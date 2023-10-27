Emirati doctor is first Arab woman president of the International Hospital Federation

Emirati Muna Tahlak has been named as the first Arab woman president of the International Hospital Federation.

Dr Tahlak's election as president of the IHF is a major milestone for the UAE on the global healthcare front.

Not only is she the first Arab woman to hold the position, she is also the first Emirati president of the IHF.

She was ratified as president during the World Hospital Congress in Lisbon.

Dr Tahlak said: “Emirati women have consistently excelled in diverse high-ranking roles across various domains.

“Our nation has also consistently offered abundant opportunities to foster the progress and specialisation of Emirati women, particularly within the medical field.”

“This victory highlights not only the progress that Emirati women have made but also reflects the leading position of UAE’s health sector.

“I am honoured to represent the UAE and fellow Emirati women on such an important global platform.”

Dr Tahlak already holds a raft of titles including chief medical officer of Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC), vice provost clinical practice of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and chief executive of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire healthcare sector in the UAE,” said Dr Amer Sharif, chief executive of DAHC.

“Emirati women have consistently excelled across various domains, particularly in the medical field, making substantial contributions to the nation's growth and development.

“Dr Tahlak's leadership and dedication play a crucial role in fulfilling DAHC's mission to impact lives and shape the future of health through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving.”