UAE reports 370 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE recorded 370 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as the number of infections remained below 500 for three weeks.

Another 360 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, while no coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

The death toll stands at 2,342 to date.

Tuesday's caseload brought the country's overall tally of infections since the outbreak to 1,023,719.

The latest cases were detected from an additional 202,967 PCR tests.

More than 188 million tests have been conducted since the start of the outbreak under a mass screening strategy to limit the spread of the virus.