UAE reports 472 new coronavirus cases

The UAE recorded 472 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as the number of infections remained below 500 for 18 days in a row.

Another 417 people beat the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, while no coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

Saturday's caseload brought the country's overall tally of infections to 1,022,538.

The death toll stands at 2,342 to date.

The latest cases were detected from an additional 233,268 PCR tests.

More than 187.8 million tests have been conducted since the start of the outbreak under a mass screening strategy to limit the spread of the virus.

Case numbers have steadily declined in recent weeks, after a surge in infection rates in June.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks when in public indoor settings and to follow isolation rules if infected.