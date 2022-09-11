UAE reports 400 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 400 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after an additional 218,081 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

This brings the country's overall tally of infections to 1,020,025.

No deaths were reported in the 24-hour reporting period, with the toll remaining at 2,342.

Another 428 people beat the virus and total recoveries rose to 999,668.

More than 186 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic and nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Case numbers have been on the decline for several months and on Monday infections dropped below 400, the lowest in more than 14 weeks.

Meanwhile, a global initiative was launched on Thursday to send Covid-19 antiviral drugs to low-income countries in Africa and South-East Asia to help save lives of those infected with the disease.

The Covid Treatment Quick Start Consortium, which will help distribute the drugs in 10 poorer nations, is supported by organisations including a foundation set up by Bill Clinton, the former US president.

Organisers hope the consortium will ensure that governments in the countries involved will be able to immediately give antiviral drugs to patients most at risk if they develop Covid-19.