Coronavirus: UAE records 412 new cases

The UAE reported 412 new coronavirus cases and 459 recoveries on Saturday.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 1,019,625 cases, 999,240 recoveries and 2,342 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 219.442 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 186 million.