Coronavirus: UAE reports 612 new cases

The UAE recorded 612 new Covid-19 cases and 591 recoveries on Tuesday.

This brought the country's overall tally of infections to 1,011,011 and recoveries to 989,378.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 225,410 PCR tests.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

A robust screening strategy and mass vaccination drive have helped the UAE fight the pandemic.

More than 182 million tests have been conducted to date and nearly 25 million vaccines have been administered.

Daily figures declined steadily throughout July and into this month after a surge of infections in June.

Case numbers have remained below the 700-mark since August 19.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks indoors, and to follow isolation rules if infected.