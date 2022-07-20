Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,398 new cases

The UAE reported 1,398 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the number of overall infections to 977,578.

Another 1,095 people beat the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the recovery tally to 957,446.

One coronavirus-related death was recorded and the toll climbed to 2,328.

There are 17,502 active cases in the country.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 258,676 PCR tests. More than 174.5 million tests have been conducted to date.

Case numbers have dropped consistently this month, from 1,812 on July 3, to fewer than 1,400 since Monday.

Globally, the Centaurus, or BA.2.75, a subvariant of the Omicron strain, has become a cause of concern.

The new variant first detected in India in early May has reached 14 countries to date, including Australia, Japan, Canada, the US, UK, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Virologists have expressed concern about the subvariant's ability to affect people who have been immunised.

But it is not known yet whether it is more transmissible or associated with more severe cases of Covid-19 disease. The World Health Organisation has designated Centaurus as a subvariant "under monitoring".