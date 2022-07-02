Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,796 new cases

The UAE reported 1,796 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 949,384.

Another 1,727 people beat the virus and the recovery total rose to 929,516.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, and the toll remained at 2,317.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 232,943 PCR tests. To date, more than 170 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began in 2020.

Daily case numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks after falling to fewer than 200 in early May, but new infections are much lower than January figures.

Authorities have called on the public to abide by Covid-19 safety measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

Globally, coronavirus infections have surged, and in Europe they will hit “high levels”, the World Health Organisation said as it urged experts to watch for rising cases.

Read More Latest updates on the coronavirus

Cases have tripled in the past month for the 53 countries in the WHO European region, but so far it is the milder, but more contagious, Omicron subvariant BA. 5 that is spreading.

According to Worldometer, more than 553.7 million cases have now been reported across the world, along with an estimated 6,360,220 million deaths.