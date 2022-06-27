Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,744 new cases and two deaths

The UAE reported 1,744 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the total number of infections to 940,503.

Another 1,718 people beat the virus and recoveries climbed to 920,873.

Two deaths were reported in the past 24 hours as the UAE's toll reached 2,313.

There are 17,317 active Covid-19 infections.

The latest cases were detected from an additional 206,412 PCR tests. Nearly 170 million tests have been conducted since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

The number of daily infections has risen in recent weeks and has topped 1,500 since June 20, after fewer than 200 were recorded throughout early May.

In latest developments, Pfizer has adapted its Covid-19 vaccine to make it more effective against the Omicron variant.

Alongside its partner, BioNTech, Pfizer studied two ways of updating its shots — in one case it targeted Omicron, while the other was a combination booster offering additional protection to the original vaccine.

Studies were carried out to determine whether to double the current dosage of 30mg.

The study of more than 1,200 middle-aged and older adults who had received three vaccine doses was conducted by Pfizer, which said both methods demonstrated a significant rise in the number of Omicron antibodies.

The Omicron-specific booster had the best results in helping the immune system to combat the variant.

Test patients who received the combination shot had an average increase of Omicron antibodies of around 9 to 11 times.

The data is set to be debated by the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.