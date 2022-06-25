Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,692 new cases

The UAE reported 1,692 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, pushing the total number to 937,037.

Another 1,726 people beat the virus and recoveries climbed to 917,583.

One death was reported in the past 24 hours as the UAE's toll reached 2,311.

There are more than 17,000 active cases.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 293,159 PCR tests. Nearly 169 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Daily infections have risen in recent weeks and have topped 1,500 a day since June 20. They were less than 200 in early May.

Authorities have urged people to follow rules and to wear masks in indoor public places or face fines of Dh3,000.