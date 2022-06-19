Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,489 new cases

The UAE reported 1,489 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total number of infections to 927,387.

Another 1,568 people beat the virus as total recoveries climbed to 908,145.

One death was reported in the past 24 hours and the UAE's toll reached 2,309.

The number of active cases stands at 16,933.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 324,266 PCR tests. Nearly 167 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Cases have gone up this month and topped 1,000 since June 9. Just a month back, only 349 cases were reported.

Several countries around the world are facing a surge in Covid cases, including the US, the UK, Italy, China and India.

Omicron offshoots BA. 4 and BA. 5 and scaling back of testing and surveillance are driving an increase in infections in several countries in Europe.

The UAE's successful mass screening and nationwide vaccination campaign have helped limit the spread of the virus in the country.

Recently the government revised some Covid-19 rules as cases have increased, and it urged people not to let their guard down.

The validity of the Al Hosn green pass — which allows for entry to many public places in Abu Dhabi — was reduced from 30 days to 14.

Authorities also reminded people to wear masks in indoor public settings or face fines of Dh3,000.

Globally, more than 536.63 million people have been reported to be infected and 6,977,728 have died so far, according to the latest figures released by Reuters.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries since the first cases were identified in December 2019.