UAE records 1,435 new Covid-19 cases and one death

The UAE recorded 1,435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, as daily infections increased for the ninth day in a row.

Another 1,243 people recovered from the virus in the latest 24-hour period.

One coronavirus-related death was confirmed, which was the first fatality since May 30.

The country has reported 923,001 cases, 903,690 recoveries and 2,306 deaths since the pandemic began.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 311,742 PCR tests.

More than 166 million tests have been conducted to date.

Infection rates have risen sharply in June, prompting authorities to remind the public of the need to abide by safety measures.

A new directive to reduce the validity of the Al Hosn green pass — which allows for entry to many public places in Abu Dhabi — from 30 days to 14 came into force on Wednesday.

Authorities have also underlined the importance of wearing face masks to limit the spread of the virus.

Face coverings are mandatory in indoor public settings - such as malls and schools - with those flouting regulations facing fines of Dh3,000.