Coronavirus: UAE records 1,249 new cases

The UAE reported 1,249 new coronavirus cases and 977 recoveries on Sunday.

Officials said no one has died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 917,496 cases, 899,282 recoveries and 2,305 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases dropped significantly since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January 2021, but have recently started to rise again.

Read more Biden administration orders millions of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged under 5

An additional 244,931 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 165 million.

Meanwhile, the latest research shows people who have had Covid-19 are more likely to develop diabetes, hypertension or spend time in hospital following their recovery.

Patients were more likely to seek care for the two chronic diseases in the year following the infection, a study by a health insurer found.

The risk of hospital time for any reason also increased by 10 per cent to 20 per cent, said South Africa's Discovery Health, which has about 3.7 million members.