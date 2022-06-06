UAE records 579 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 579 Covid-19 cases on Monday, as infection rates exceeded 500 for a fifth consecutive day.

A further 476 people recovered from the virus and no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Authorities have recorded 911,514 cases, 894,569 recoveries and 2,305 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 175,759 PCR tests.

More than 163.5 million tests have been conducted to date.

Daily infection rates have risen steadily in recent weeks, having dropped below 200 between May 4 and 7.

But they remain well below those recorded in January, when daily infections topped 3,000 five times.

Mass screening of the public and a comprehensive vaccination drive have been central to the country's fight against Covid-19.

Nearly 25 million vaccine doses have been administered since inoculation campaigns were launched in December 2020.