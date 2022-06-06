Indian nurse killed in Sharjah road accident ‘lit up room with her smile’

A Indian nurse who suffered multiple injuries when hit by a car in Sharjah has been buried in her home town in Kerala.

Chinchu Joseph, 28, was crossing the road in the Al Nahda area on Thursday when the accident occurred.

Her four-year-old daughter, husband, parents, two sisters, family and friends in India and the UAE are devastated.

“My brother cannot accept this as true. Everyone is trying to understand but no one can,” Saphin Abraham, her brother-in-law who lives in Umm Al Quwain, told The National.

Quote It was devastating to see her funeral and see what her family is going through Celin Jacob, head of nursing, Aster Hospital in Mankool, Dubai

“She was young and talkative. Even if you met her once you would never forget her — the room lit up with her smile. She was loving and caring, friendly with everyone. My wife and she would talk every day. More than relatives, we were friends. She was like my sister.”

The nurse had moved in November from her home in Kottayam in southern Kerala to work with Aster Hospital.

She had planned to bring her daughter, Hella, and husband, Jibin John, to the UAE in September when she travelled home on annual leave.

“Chinchu wanted to earn some money to make a little home, buy some land,” Mr Abraham said.

“She first wanted to repay her education loan, save for her younger sister’s marriage. She had dreams to give her daughter a good education and have a happy life.”

Mrs Joseph had completed her shift on Thursday and was on her way to meet her elder sister, Anju Joseph, when she was knocked down.

Mrs Joseph arrived a few minutes late and saw an ambulance and crowd gather across the road from their planned meeting place.

Indian nurse Chinchu Joseph with her husband Jibin Jacob John and daughter Hella in India. The nurse was killed in an accident in Sharjah last week. Photo: Joseph family

After about an hour of waiting during which her calls went unanswered, Ms Joseph grew concerned. She spoke to people at the scene and called the hospital for help in tracing her sister.

“Anju saw an ambulance, but didn’t know who was in the accident," Mr Abraham said. "She kept trying to call Chinchu and got worried when she heard the police say a woman was injured. Then she saw Chinchu’s shoe by the side of the road and realised it was her.”

The exact circumstances of the accident are not clear and Sharjah Police have not yet released details.

Mrs Joseph was buried by her family on Saturday, a day after her body was flown from the UAE.

Colleagues were heartbroken watching the last rites live-streamed from Kerala to friends overseas.

“It was devastating to see her funeral and see what her family is going through,” said Celin Jacob, head of nursing at Aster Hospital, Mankhool, where Mrs Joseph worked in the day surgery unit.

She described Mrs Jacob as the most efficient employee she had and was well regarded by patients and doctor.

“It is rare that someone who has completed five to six months can boast of this,” Ms Jacob said.

“We remember her as a person who was liked by everyone and always smiling. I cannot imagine going back to day surgery and not seeing her there. Hers was the first face that would welcome us.

“It will take us time to come to terms with this loss, but it will be the most difficult for her family. She had high ambitions for her daughter and wanted to build a secure future in Dubai.”