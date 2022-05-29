Coronavirus: UAE records 372 new cases and two deaths

The UAE reported 372 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after a further 196,359 tests were carried out.

The new cases bring the tally of infections to 907,441.

Officials said two people died after contracting the virus, raising the death toll to 2,304. The fatalities were the first in the UAE since March 7.

Another 380 people beat the virus, taking recoveries to 891,076.

According to official data, more than 24.8 million vaccine doses have been administered to date and 98.02 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

There are more than 14,000 active cases in the country.

A robust mass-screening programme and nationwide inoculation programme have helped the UAE to stem the spread of the virus.

After topping 3,000 daily cases in January after the emergence of the Omicron variant, the number of infections has declined since.