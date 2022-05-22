Coronavirus: UAE reports 364 new cases

The UAE reported 364 new cases of Covid-19 and 356 recoveries on Sunday.

This pushed the total number of infections to 904,830 and the recovery tally climbed to 888,584.

No deaths have been reported since March 7, with the toll remaining at 2,302.

There are 13,944 active cases in the country.

The latest cases were identified from 232,385 tests. More than 160 million PCR tests have been carried out since the pandemic began in January 2020.

The country's nationwide testing to help in the early detection of coronavirus cases and a comprehensive vaccination campaign have limited the spread of the pandemic.

More than 24.8 million vaccines have been administered since December 2020. According to official data, 100 per cent of the population has received one dose of the vaccine while 97.96 per cent is fully vaccinated.

The number of daily infections has increased slightly in the past few days. It stayed under 250 until May 9 and dropped to a 2022 low of 191 on May 7. But since May 16, cases again hovered around the 300 mark.