Coronavirus: UAE records 280 cases

Another 259 people recovered over a 24-hour period

The National
May 10, 2022

The UAE reported 280 new coronavirus cases and 259 recoveries on Tuesday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in more than 9 weeks. The toll remains at 2,302.

The country has recorded 900,764 cases, 884,771 recoveries since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January 2021.

An additional 366,233 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 157 million.

Read more
Egypt reports drastic drop in Covid-19 infections

Meanwhile, a fourth Covid-19 vaccination has been found to give people protection “over and above” that experienced by people who have had three inoculations, a study suggests.

Academics led by the University of Southampton have been monitoring people’s levels of antibodies and T-cells, both of which offer an accurate measure of a person’s level of protection against a virus.

The CovBoost trial also examined side-effects after a fourth shot.

Boosts were also seen in the cellular level, according to the study, which has been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Updated: May 10, 2022, 10:01 AM
CovidCovid 19 VaccineCoronavirusUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Documentary charts inside story of Dubai's fight against Covid-19Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Father shares family's grief after losing toddler to brain cancerStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE records lowest number of Covid-19 cases this yearStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE records 198 new casesStory gallery icon