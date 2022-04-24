UAE records 244 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 244 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally since the pandemic began to 897,136.

Another 361 people overcame the virus as the recovery total rose to 879,787.

No deaths have been recorded since March 7 and the toll remains at 2,302.

The latest infections were detected as a result of 277,385 PCR tests.

More than 153.4 million tests have been conducted to date.

Mass screening of the public and a comprehensive inoculation campaign have been central to the country's pandemic recovery strategy.

More than 24.6 million vaccine doses have been administered since December 2020, with about 97.6 per cent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated.

Daily case numbers have declined significantly over the course of the year.

Infections hit a daily high this year of 3,116, on January 15, but have remained below 300 since April 4.