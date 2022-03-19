Coronavirus: UAE reports 367 new cases from 304,600 tests

The UAE reported 367 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began in 2020 to 887,382.

Another 816 people beat the virus, pushing the number of recoveries to 857,206.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the toll is 2,302.

The latest cases were identified from 304,600 tests.

Read More Latest updates on the coronavirus

Widespread testing, stringent rules and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE to fight the pandemic and bring down daily infections.

More than 144 million PCR tests have been carried out since the first case was reported and 24.3 million vaccines have been given to date.

According to official figures, 96.78 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.