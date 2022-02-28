Coronavirus: UAE records 605 new cases and no deaths

The UAE reported 605 new coronavirus cases and 1,571 recoveries on Monday .

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 879,973 cases, 834,041 recoveries and 2,301 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

An additional 417,532 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 137 million.

Meanwhile, drivers entering Abu Dhabi from Dubai will no longer be required to show their Al Hosn green pass after the emirate ended its border controls on Monday.

Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee said on Friday commuters would no longer have to show the app, which provides proof of a person’s Covid-19 vaccination status, along with their recent PCR test results.

EDE scanners, which measure people’s temperatures, were also removed at checkpoints.