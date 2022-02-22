UAE reports 626 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 626 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 875,884.

One person died in the past 24 hours after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 2,297.

Another 1,994 people overcame the virus as total recoveries climbed to 823,015. There are currently 50,572 active cases.

The latest infections were detected as a result of an additional 470,793 PCR tests.

More than 135 million tests have been conducted during the pandemic.

Mass screening of the public and a comprehensive vaccination drive have been key pillars of the UAE's recovery strategy.

More than 24 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered since December, 2020.

Authorities have urged members of the public to take a booster shot of a vaccine if eligible, to bolster their protection against the virus.

Daily case numbers have steadily declined in recent week after topping 3,000 several times in January.

Infection rates have now fallen for six consecutive days.

The latest figures are the lowest recorded in the Emirates since December 21.