Covid-19 cases fall below 1,000 in UAE for first time this year

The UAE reported 930 new coronavirus cases and 2,689 recoveries on Tuesday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 870,358 cases, 806,286 recoveries and 2,288 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Case numbers spiked after the emergence of the Omicron variant but are now coming down again.

An additional 370,617 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to just under 132 million.

Elsewhere, Kuwait’s Cabinet has lifted many Covid-19 restrictions, including a ban on foreign travel.

The move will also apply to those who are unvaccinated, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah said on Monday.

Those who have not been immunised must still take a PCR test 72 hours before boarding a flight to the country and quarantine for a week upon arrival.

People vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be required to isolate.

From next week, the unvaccinated will be allowed to enter malls, cinemas, theatres and banquet halls if they present a negative PCR test result.

Tourists have not been allowed to travel to Kuwait since March 2020 and visas are no longer issued on arrival.