UAE records 2,163 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE confirmed 2,163 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and three deaths.

A further 1,303 patients recovered from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

Authorities have reported 849,305 infections, 2,251 deaths and 779,466 recoveries since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago.

The number of active cases in the UAE stands at 67,588.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 497,827 more PCR tests.

More than 126 million tests have been conducted since the pandemic started.

Daily case numbers rose sharply in January – exceeding 3,000 five times last month – but have slowly declined in recent days.

Infection rates have remained at fewer than 2,500 for the past five days.

Mass screening of the public and a nationwide vaccination drive remain central to the country's recovery strategy.

More than 23.5 million doses of vaccines have been given to the public, with about 94 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

Dubai expanded its immunisation campaign this week by permitting children aged between 5 and 11 to be given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Members of the public are also being urged to take a booster shot if eligible to protect themselves and others from the virus.