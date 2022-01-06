Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,687 new cases from 405,418 tests

Omicron live updates

The UAE reported 2,687 new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Thursday.

The daily caseload pushed the total number of infections to 777,584 and the death toll remained at 2,170.

Health officials said another 902 people recovered in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing overall recoveries to 750,156.

The latest cases were identified from 405,418 PCR tests. According to official data, nearly 114 million tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

Demand for PCR tests has gone up in the past week because of intensified testing requirements and a rising number of cases.

On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi government announced that all its employees must be vaccinated and have received a coronavirus booster shot to enter the workplace from January 10.

The requirement is in addition to the free PCR test public sector workers must have every seven days. Exemptions remain for those who cannot have the vaccine for medical reasons.

On Saturday, the UAE banned unvaccinated citizens from travelling abroad from January 10.

Infection rates have risen sharply in recent weeks and daily cases have remained above 2,000 since December 29. It was as low as 48 cases on December 6.

As of Wednesday, 22,750,991 vaccine doses have been administered and 92.31 per cent is fully inoculated.