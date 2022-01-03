Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,515 new cases and one death

The UAE reported 2,515 new coronavirus cases and 862 recoveries on Monday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 769,608 cases, 747,715 recoveries and 2,169 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, but are increasing as a result on a more transmissible variant emerging.

An additional 371,384 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to over 112 million.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen schools in Dubai will switch to distance learning for the first few days of the new term owing to Covid-19 cases in the community.

Schools wrote to parents on Sunday evening advising them gates would remain shut because people had tested positive for Covid-19.

Several staff and pupils were also identified as close contacts of those with the virus.

Gems Education, which runs 28 schools in Dubai, said cases had been detected during extensive testing.