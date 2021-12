The UAE reported 74 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Friday.

A further 93 people were recorded as having recovered.

The tally for positive cases is now 742,641. A total of 737,749 recoveries have been recorded and 2,151 deaths.

Testing numbers have remained high in recent months, with 305,440 in the past 24 hours.

Many employers, government departments, public services are regularly tested, along with travellers and tourists.