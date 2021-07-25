Abu Dhabi opens new Saturday clinics to offer greater flexibility for patients

Madinat Zayed Hospital is one several centres offering Saturday clinics to meet the needs of patients. Courtesy: Seha

Abu Dhabi's public healthcare provider has launched Saturday clinics to improve access to crucial services for patients who work during the week.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the weekend clinics would be offered at its network of hospitals and health centres in the emirate.

They will cover an extensive list of services, including paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, gastroenterology, cardiology, psychiatry, dentistry, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, ear, nose and throat, dermatology and nutrition.

The clinics will be available at 16 centres managed by Ambulatory Healthcare Services, part of Seha, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Al Dhafra Hospitals, and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, acting group chief operations officer at Seha, said the move would offer greater flexibility for patients who may struggle to find time during the week to receive medical care.

“At Seha, we pride ourselves on listening to our customers and incorporating their feedback into our processes and services," Dr Al Kaabi said.

"Based on recent patient experience survey results, most patients delay healthcare visits during the week as a result of long working hours. The Saturday clinics will now allow patients the flexibility to visit their preferred healthcare facility during the weekend, in line with our commitment to ensure streamlined access to world-class healthcare.”

In addition to the Saturday clinics, Al Dhafra Hospitals also announced the opening of evening clinics to meet the needs of patients after typical working hours.

Patients are encouraged to book an appointment through the Seha call centre on 800 50, the Seha app, or its new WhatsApp for Business channel, available on 02 410 2200.