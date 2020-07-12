UAE visa residency rules: all you need to know

Latest: UAE officials clarify federal travel and testing rules for this summer

UAE residents whose visas expire on or after July 12 will have a month to renew their document or will face fines.

A senior official said regular pre-coronavirus visa rules have resumed as services reopened across the country on Sunday.

At the weekend, the UAE Cabinet announced a three-month grace period for GCC passport holders and UAE residents to renew their visa and residency documents. This applies to people with residency visas or Emirates ID cards that expired after March 1 and before July 12.

For Emiratis and GCC nationals, who do not require residence visas, the documents refer to the validity of their Emirates identity cards.

“The purpose of the amendments was for things to gradually return to normal,” Brig Gen Khamis Al Kaabi, spokesman for the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, said in a radio interview on Monday.

He said the new expiry dates for visas have yet to be updated on the ICA portal but will be soon.

The ICA resumed charging administrative fees for visa services on Sunday.

The announcement on Friday also covered residents outside the UAE who have not been able to return within 180 days.

The National spoke to Haider Hussain, a partner at Fragomen, an immigration services company, to explain some of the changes.

Who is affected by this new update?

This covers people with existing UAE residence permits whose visas have expired after March 1 and those with visas expected to expire in the coming months.

For GCC nationals, it refers to non-sponsored GCC identity and emirates identity card.

For Emiratis it applies to their Emirates identity cards.

What does the new three-month grace period mean?

For people inside the UAE whose residence permit expires from March 1 until July 11, they now have a three-month grace period starting from Saturday. They must renew their visas by October 10.

All residence permit holders whose residency permits expires from July 12 onward will have a 30-day grace period to renew their documents.

Earlier residence permits expiring post March 1 were automatically renewed until the end of December to mitigate for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As of July 11, the residency extensions until the end of the year are no longer applicable.

This covers everybody who holds a UAE residence permit that expired after March 1. It covers dependents, employees and maids.

What do I need to do and will I be fined?

Dubai residence visa holders with permits that expired between March 1 to July 11 should begin their renewal. The residency visas should be renewed prior to October 10 to avoid any overstay fines.

For residence permit holders of other emirates, the submission schedule has been announced by ICA.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Resumes its Services to Customers.#ICA #UAE pic.twitter.com/cSQ87qWSjH — Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) July 11, 2020

All residence permit holders whose residence permit expires from July 12 will face overstay fines if they do not renew their documents within the 30-day grace period.

Once government portals are updated, residents can log in and enter their visa details to check the updated expiry date.

To verify visa validity on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship portal or ICA, visit this website.

Dubai residents can check on the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs portal.

For those in the country, breaking the residency visa rules incurs a fine of Dh25 a day. When leaving the country, the fine is Dh250 plus Dh25 a day.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 UAE-TOURISM-HEALTH-VIRUS An aerial view of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai. Dubai expects a rebound in tourism in 2020. All Photos by AFP (AFP)

There is also a daily Dh20 fine for failing to renew an Emirates identity card. This can go up to Dh1,000.

Those sponsoring dependents or housemaids should check the portals for the new expiry dates and renew before the grace period ends.

What about UAE residents outside the country?

If they have not been out of UAE for more than 180 days, they have one month after they enter to renew their residency visa.

What happens to residents who have been out of the country for more than six months?

The implementation will be clear in the coming weeks for residents whose visas expired after March 1 and have been out of the country for more than 180 days. A specific grace period will be determined by the ICA.

Residents will be permitted to enter the UAE. Once flights resume between the country they are currently in and the UAE, they need to get ICA or GDRFA approval prior to their return.

The understanding is the grace period will be 30 days on entry to the UAE.

Do I need to take a medical test?

For those who renew their residency visas, the earlier renewal process remains. During stay home restrictions, residents received an electronic sticker online to show the visa was extended.

From now on, the renewed residency visa will be stamped on their passport.

When can you begin filing renewal applications?

Authorities have released a schedule for filling renewal applications. Dubai residence visa holders can begin submission of applications. People with residence visas in other emirates need to follow the submission schedule given by the ICA.

For residency visas and emirates identity cards that expired in March and April 2020, the date to resume acceptance of renewal requests is from July 12, 2020, as per the ICA.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 na08 MAY india repatriation NEW Nearly 400,000 Indians have left the UAE for India since repatriation flights started in May. AFP (KARIM SAHIB)

For expirations in May, the date is August 11, 2020.

For documents that expired in June and until July 11, the date is September 10, 2020.

I’m leaving on holiday for a few weeks, what should I do?

Residents should renew their residency visa before they travel out of the UAE. Despite the grace period, there could be issues at the airport if updates are not reflected in the system.

Before travelling, people leaving Dubai should also get General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs approval. This works as an entry permit for residents that they need to secure before they exit the UAE.

I have a residency visa, study in a college overseas but now I need to stay in the UAE because my college is closed. What are my options?

If your residency visa expires after March 1, you fall in the same category as those with residency visas and can follow the same process of renewal.

I’m a student of a college overseas. I have been living on a tourist visa with my family in the UAE since March just before international travel shut down. Can I remain in the UAE?

There is a provision to amend a tourist visa to a local residency visa. For children above 18 years and studying abroad, certain criteria must be met and it will be judged on a humanitarian, case by case basis. If the case is genuine and the person cannot exit the UAE, approval may be given by authorities.

This will require a local sponsor that includes a parent or legal guardian.

Visa processing centres such as the Amer branch in Deira, Dubai are up and running again after closing as part of Covid-19 safety measures. Antoine Robertson / The National

Students who came into the UAE on tourist visas because universities overseas shut down due to the coronavirus will need to renew if the renewal option exits on their visa.

There is a possibility to renew the tourist visa while remaining in the UAE.

In addition, based on their nationality, certain students can get visa on arrival and stay for 30, 60 or 90 days.

What about newborns of mothers who have delivered overseas?

If the main sponsor is in Dubai and the mother and newborn are overseas, they can file for an ‘out of country’ permit online through the Amer centre.

For Abu Dhabi and other emirates, they can file on the ICA portal for a newborn return, even if the child does not have a residency permit. They can then get a permit when in the country.

What about people who lost jobs or had visas cancelled after March 1?

They have 30 days to find an employer or find a new job. Failing this, they should exit the UAE within 30 days. They can also apply for an in-country 30 or 90-day tourist visa.

The overstay fines payable per day after one month grace is Dh225 for the first day and Dh25 for each subsequent day.

How about people whose visas were cancelled or expired before March 1?

As per the earlier guidance, they have until August 18 to leave. The updated notification does not cover people whose permits were cancelled before March.

What about people entering the UAE for fresh employment?

This applies to Dubai since it has opened up to international flights.

A company based inside a free zone can apply for an entry permit for people outside the UAE.

Such ‘out of country’ entry permits are being filed and approved so people can come into the UAE for a new relocation. 'Out of country' entry permits for dependents have also been reinstated.

The person will need to complete medical fitness tests as part of their residence application when inside Dubai.

What if I receive a fine although my residency visa falls under the grace period?

As you complete the renewal process, during the filing if there is an issue, you can check with the Tadbeer centres or Amer service centres to address such cases. People an also visit the GDRFA customer service centres.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women's rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we're practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you're interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you're likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it's important to understand each other's personal financial situation. It's necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it's a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they've made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Expert advice "Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you'll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand." Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles "When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water." Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital's Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre "Don't make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day." Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

PRO BASH Thursday's fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. "Think of one to three things a day that you're grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don't just say 'air.' Really think about it. If you're grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world." Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they've had to learn to respect each other's "fighting styles" – he's a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. "When you're having an argument, remember, it's not you against each other. It's both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you're on a team you have to win together."

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O'Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

