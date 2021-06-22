UAE establishes new regulatory body to govern the media

Media laws, licensing rules and fake news in the UAE will be overseen in future by a new regulatory body.

Established by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Media Regulatory Office will take over a number of responsibilities handled by the National Media Council.

Policies will be introduced to stimulate the sector, and encourage the proliferation of satellite channels, radio stations, newspapers and magazines, and to promote media free zones.

Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, executive director of the new office, said licensing and copyright would also fall under his remit, as would advertising.

It will also regulate journalists and tackle fake news.

"We will follow up on media and media professionals inside the country, monitor violating content, and take the necessary measures in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the country,” said Dr Al Nuaimi.

Noura Al Kaabi is keen to see more young people choose a career in media. Courtesy: Ministry of Culture and Youth

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said the new office will develop the legislative and regulatory environment for the media sector, and encourage more young people to work in the industry.

"We will continue to help improve the Emirati media and develop its performance so they disseminate the message of the UAE, highlight its civilisational achievements and preserve its positive image as a model of coexistence and tolerance,” she said.

"The media is an important pillar of governance and comprehensive transformation being witnessed by the UAE. It is fundamental pillar of development.

"We have a great responsibility to enhance its capabilities so it is able to serve our cause, highlight the civilised face of the country that embraces creativity and creators, and is an inspiring destination on the map of global culture."

The Media Regulatory Office also intends to promote "the expansion of freedom of opinion and expression, besides promoting openness, tolerance and acceptance" in the UAE, said Ms Al Kaabi.

Responsibilities of the Media Regulatory Office

1. Preparing research and foresight studies and listing requirements and opinions related to media and publishing.

2. Studying, proposing and drafting legislations, regulations, standards and foundations necessary for organising and licensing media and media activities in the country, including electronic publishing, accrediting media professionals and foreign media correspondents, including in free zones.

3. Studying, proposing and drafting legislations, regulations, standards and foundations for following up on media content in the country, including in free zones.

4. Proposing media conduct and ethics, ensuring the right of the public to obtain information from its source, and combating false and misleading news and unprofessional media practices.