Sheikh Mohammed hails UAE's home-grown success on tour of thriving tea and coffee centres

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits the tea and coffee centres of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre at their headquarters in Jebel Ali (Courtesy Dubai Media Office)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hailed the UAE's thirst for home-grown success after serving up his support for the country's thriving tea and coffee industry.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai highlighted the importance of the nation achieving its economic goals during a tour of the tea and coffee centres at the heart of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre in Jebel Ali.

The sprawling free zone supports thousands of companies operating in a range of commercial fields, from hot beverages and foods to gold and diamonds.

Sheikh Mohammed was joined by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

"The UAE has established an important trust balance as an economic centre with a global weight and a reliable partner at all times," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"We have invested over many years in establishing an infrastructure and legislative infrastructure for which all elements of excellence have met to serve our national goals and support the businesses of local companies."

Sheikh Mohammed began his visit by inspecting the coffee centre which opened its doors last February and is the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The 7,500 square-metre facility provides a host of tailored services, including receiving and storing green coffee, evaluating samples, roasting and packing.

The Dubai Ruler enjoyed a close look at warehouses boasting the capacity to store 9,500 tonnes of goods each year before being brought up to date on the wide variety of coffees sourced from across the globe.

Sheikh Mohammed also inspected the coffee quality lab, where expert taste buds put products to the test before they are deemed ready for sale, and the barista training institute.

Staff told of how the centre aims to expand its operations, with the eventual goal of processing 20,000 tonnes of green coffee at a value of Dh367 million.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the DMCC tea centre, which was established in 2005 and has played a key role in cementing the UAE's position as the largest site for re-exporting tea globally with a market share of 60 per cent with exports of about 48,000 tonnes of tea annually.

Sheikh Mohammed cast his eye over the advanced production lines in which tea is processed and inspected the tea and taste quality lab.

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

RESULT Leeds United 1 Manchester City 1

Leeds: Rodrigo (59')

Man City: Sterling (17') Man of the Match: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series All matches at the Harare Sports Club: 1 st ODI, Wednesday, April 10 2 nd ODI, Friday, April 12 3 rd ODI, Sunday, April 14 4 th ODI, Tuesday, April 16 UAE squad: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

PRESIDENTS CUP Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE: 02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas

02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau

03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed

03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland

