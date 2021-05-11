Eid Al Fitr to begin on Thursday

Na 20Apr Gulf Ramadan Room People visit the Ramadan Reflection room at Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai. The room is filled with hanging lamps and mirrors. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

Eid Al Fitr will begin on Thursday, authorities announced.

The date was confirmed by the Moon-sighting committee that convened remotely after maghrib prayers on Tuesday to identify the end of Ramadan and beginning of Shawwal.

Although activities will be scaled back because of Covid-19, the start of Eid is a time for celebration.

Many residents in the UAE plan to mark the occasion at home with loved ones and share greetings with relatives and friends by telephone and online.

Earlier this month, public holidays for Eid Al Fitr were confirmed for the public and private sector.

On the first day of Eid, Muslims typically wake just before dawn to perform Eid prayers at mosques.

Unlike last year, when mosques were closed to control the spread of the coronavirus, places of worship will be open, although strict safety measures will be in place.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said Eid prayers would be limited to 15 minutes.

Prayers will be held in approved mosques, which are permitted to open 15 minutes before Eid prayers begin. People aged 60 and over and under the age of 12 must not attend, officials said.

Last week, authorities announced public and private sector workers would enjoy a public holiday from Tuesday.

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

