Eid Al Fitr 2021: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prays at Grand Mosque

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, performed prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE capital on Thursday morning.

Eid prayers were held in mosques across the country for the first time in two years. Strict safety precautions were in place.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed prayed for "peace, prosperity and happiness” for people in a message on Twitter.

"Eid Mubarak to the UAE President and Vice President, the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people," he tweeted.

"We pray that this blessed time brings peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of our nation, the region and the world."

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Ruler of Ajman, performed Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Zaher Palace courtyard in the emirate.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also offered Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

UAE leaders exchanged greetings with Arab leaders, including Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, and Tunisia’s President Kais Saied.

On the first day of Eid, Muslims typically wake just before dawn to perform Eid prayers at mosques.

Unlike last year, when mosques were closed to control the spread of the coronavirus, places of worship were open this year with strict safety measures in place.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said Eid prayers would be limited to 15 minutes.

Prayers were held in approved mosques, which were permitted to open 15 minutes before Eid prayers began.

People aged 60 and over and those under the age of 12 were asked to pray at home.

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

W.

Wael Kfoury

(Rotana)

































































What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

What is a calorie? A food calorie, or kilocalorie, is a measure of nutritional energy generated from what is consumed. One calorie, is the amount of heat needed to raise the temperature of 1 kilogram of water by 1°C. A kilocalorie represents a 1,000 true calories of energy. Energy density figures are often quoted as calories per serving, with one gram of fat in food containing nine calories, and a gram of protein or carbohydrate providing about four. Alcohol contains about seven calories a gram.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'