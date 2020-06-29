Coronavirus: UAE government workers to return to offices next month

UAE-HEALTH-VIRUS An Emirati man waits to be seen at the Passports Department as civil servants return to work following the easing of restrictions in Dubai. AFP (AFP)

All public sector workers in the UAE will return to their offices by Sunday, July 5, authorities announced on Monday.

Capacity limits at government workplaces across all emirates but Dubai were set at 50 per cent from June 7, after months of employees working from home to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All government workers in Dubai returned to their offices in late May.

On Monday, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said exceptions would be made for employees who have chronic illnesses. These employees must submit a certified medical report to continue working from home.

No other category of worker will be exempt from returning to the office, the authority said.

The Authority said the move represented "an important step that contributes to achieving the UAE strategy for a post-Covid-19 situation."

Safety measures will also be in place to ensure staff are protected, including social distancing and flexible working hours to avoid gatherings.

A remote work system, approved by the federal government, will also be used to ensure productivity and uninterrupted workflow.

Some of the measures in place to protect staff in offices include the mandatory use of face masks and gloves, and a ban on handshakes.

Prayer rooms and shared areas will be closed. Video conferences should replace meetings and everyone should wash or sanitise their hands regularly.

Glass barriers should be installed to separate employees and customers, and people should always remain two metres apart.

Before leaving home, Abu Dhabi government employees should check their temperature and travel in their own car, avoiding public transport where possible.

When they arrive at work they will have their temperature taken and a QR code scanned on their phone.

No more than two people will be allowed to use a lift at a time.

Everyone will be encouraged to download the government's AlHosn app, which helps trace people who have been in contact with a coronavirus carrier.

On Monday, Ajman separately announced that 75 per cent of its government employees would return to offices from Wednesday, July 1.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Pakhtoons 137-6 (10 ov) Fletcher 68 not out; Cutting 2-14 Sindhis 129-8 (10 ov) Perera 47; Sohail 2-18

Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh234,000 - Dh329,000 On sale: now

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

