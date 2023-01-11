UAE fines firms Dh400m as Emiratisation figures show jobs boost

Tens of thousands of Emiratis have been successfully placed in new private sector jobs, the UAE government said on Wednesday, as it detailed heavy fines for firms that failed to hit a key target.

Private companies have employed 28,700 Emiratis since the launch of the Nafis employment programme just over a ago.

There are now about 50,000 Emiratis nationwide working in the private sector, a statement said.

About Dh400 million in fines were issued to companies that failed to hit a January 1 deadline.

Companies with more than 50 employees were required to ensure that 2 per cent of their workforce was Emirati by that deadline. Firms in free zones were exempt.

The National Competitiveness Council, chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, said it recorded 227 instances where fake jobs were offered to hit the deadline.

Emiratis taking private sector jobs are entitled to salary top-ups under the Nafis programme because they would typically earn more in the public sector.

Employers must now hit a target of 4 per cent by January 1, 2024, rising to 10 per cent by 2027.