Sheikh Abdullah meets Indian Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met has met India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Abu Dhabi.

The ministers had a working dinner where they reviewed the prospects of further consolidating the long-standing ties and partnerships between the two nations.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing co-operation across all fronts, with particular emphasis on the areas of health, technology, digitalisation, economy and trade, in light of the milestone Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement the two nations signed in February.

The CEPA deal came into effect on May 1 and within months India's non-petroleum exports to UAE climbed 14 per cent.

Several issues of interest in addition to the latest regional and international developments also featured during the meeting.

The ministers also discussed the vision of India during its year-long presidency of the G20, which started last week, and the participation of the UAE as a guest country in the group.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for India's presidency of the G20, commending its ambitious aspirations to achieve remarkable progress in some key areas, including climate change, health, agriculture and education in addition to promoting women's empowerment.

The ministers also discussed ways to enhance co-operation involving the multilateral groups and organisations, including the I2U2 Group, which was formed this year, as well as the future co-operation opportunities within the BRICS and the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation.

“The UAE-Indian relations are steadily heading towards broader horizons of fruitful co-operation, with the objective of creating promising opportunities for development and economic prosperity in the two countries,” Sheikh Abdullah said, adding that relations between the two nations help drive global efforts to achieve sustainable growth across various sectors.