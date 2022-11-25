Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Institute of Cardiology opens in Pakistan

The Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology has opened in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the hospital on Thursday.

Built on an area of 121,406 square metres, the $27.3 million hospital was funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The hospital was built on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mir Jan Jamali, governor of Balochistan; Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE's ambassador to Pakistan; Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, director of the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme; doctors; paramedical staff and senior civil and military officials.

The opening ceremony included a presentation on the development projects that were implemented in the Balochistan region during the past three years through the UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme.

The guests were given a tour of the institute, which is equipped with the latest machinery.

The institute will serve as a reference centre for hospitals and clinics in the region.

It will benefit 12 million Pakistanis in Balochistan. The number of heart patients in the province is about 70,900, of whom more than 1,064 die every year because of inadequate treatment.

The institute can provide diagnostic and treatment services to more than 500 patients a day and 182,000 patients a year.

It employs 136 doctors and specialists, in addition to 350 nurses and technicians.

The institute has outpatient departments, specialised clinics, an emergency department, a dental department, a cardiac catheterisation room, intensive care units, and inpatient suites with a capacity of 120 beds.

There is also a dialysis department with an 18-bed capacity, a pharmacy and eight specialised laboratories for medical examinations.

A biomedical department to conduct clinical research and studies on cases of cardiovascular disease is also a part of the institute.