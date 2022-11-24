President Sheikh Mohamed meets French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu

Two sides discussed the growing defence co-operation between the two countries

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. Presidential Court
Nov 24, 2022
President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday received French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the growing defence co-operation between the two countries that has contributed to strengthening their bilateral relations, state news agency Wam reported.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, special affairs adviser at the Presidential Court; Mohammed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and member of the Executive Council, along with a number of officials and the delegation accompanying the French minister.

Updated: November 24, 2022, 6:37 PM
