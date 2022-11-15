Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honours Dubai's community heroes

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed community champions for their selfless service in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of the importance placed on charitable deeds in Emirati society at an awards ceremony held at Zabeel Palace on Tuesday.

He praised the contributions of those honoured with the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service.

Lt Gen Dhahi Khalfan, chairman of the awards, offered his thanks to Sheikh Mohammed for his support of the event.

Read More Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid moved by tribute from former Arab Reading Challenge winner

The awards, launched in 2013, highlight the achievements of people and organisations in Dubai who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to social responsibility and serving the community through initiatives and actions in the areas of social welfare, health, education and other fields, without regard for profit or personal gain.

The event was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Airports and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Sports Council.