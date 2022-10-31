President Sheikh Mohamed and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discuss relations in phone call

Leaders review bilateral ties and talk about several regional and international issues

President Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Rishi Sunak on being elected as the UK's new prime minister. Photo: UAE Presidential Court / AFP
Oct 31, 2022
President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday received a phone call from Rishi Sunak, the new prime minister of the UK.

During the call, the leaders reviewed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen them. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr Sunak on being elected as the UK's new prime minister and wished him success.

“The UAE and UK share a deeply rooted history of friendship and partnership, and I look forward to building on our strong ties to benefit our two nations and our people,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

Mr Sunak thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his wishes and spoke about the strong ties between the two countries.

Updated: October 31, 2022, 5:11 PM
